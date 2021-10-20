CLUB NEWS: New member and Christmas Wreath fundraiser

Gamma Pi, the local chapter of DKG, Society International for Key Women Educators, held its first meeting on Sept. 25.

A new member Allison Leotta joined us. She is in the process of obtaining her Montessori certification and is employed at Charlotte Montessori as a Toddler Teacher.

If you are involved in education and would like to join us, check out the website at www.gammapincdkg.weebly.com

Gamma Pi is also holding their annual Christmas Wreath Sale. The Frazier Fir wreaths are 22-24 inches in diameter and cost $20. A bow can be purchased for an additional $5. The funds from the Wreath Sale help support our scholarship for a local student, Beginning Teacher Support, Unicef and the African Rural Institute.

Deadline for ordering is Nov. 2. Contact Suzan Rodgers at suzanrodgers@yahoo.com to order. Pick up is on Nov. 20 at Kannapolis Church of Christ from 9 to 11 a.m.