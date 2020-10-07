CLUB NEWS: Sublime the Word of the Day

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 26. Irene Nelson served as our Toastmaster.
Brenda Stowe opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with this statement by Zig Ziglar, “I opened two gifts this morning. They were my eyes.” Nicole Augustine served as our Joke Master by delighting us with three one-liners. Brenda also served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Martin Mengarelli served as our Grammarian where he was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.
Our “Word of the Day” was sublime. It is used as an adjective to describe something that is of outstanding spiritual, intellectual, or moral worth. It tends to inspire awe usually because of elevated quality or excellence. Marcus Singleton was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Al Minter who was returning from a brief hiatus.
Sam Mullis helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Due to the upcoming elections, he held an “Are you Smarter than a Fifth Grader?” Edition on Elections. Jay Morgado was tasked to speak on what he knows about the Constitution. Brenda Stowe explained what she can tell us about the Bill of Rights. Martin Mengarelli shared his knowledge on absentee ballots. Al Minter talked on the ways there are to register to vote in North Carolina. Our guest, Donna McMillan, was tasked to answer the question about Handicapped access for voting in North Carolina.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting Gayle Pum talked about, “Share, Like, Follow” as part of the Public Relations Strategies project in Toastmasters’ Pathways program. She provided her plan on how she will take Goldmine to the next level in our journey to market Goldmine Toastmasters. She charged the group to Share, Like, and Follow in social media.
After a 10 minute break, Irene called on Carol Mather to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Sharon Semidey presented areas of improvement for our speakers as well as point out areas where Gayle excelled. No one was awarded the “Ah Stick” during our meeting.
Jagi presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Martin Mengarelli; Best Speaker: Gayle Pum; Best Evaluator: Sharon Semidey.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.
