CLUB NEWS: Sublime the Word of the Day

Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting on Sept. 26. Irene Nelson served as our Toastmaster.

Brenda Stowe opened our meeting with our Thought of the Day with this statement by Zig Ziglar, “I opened two gifts this morning. They were my eyes.” Nicole Augustine served as our Joke Master by delighting us with three one-liners. Brenda also served as our “Ah” Counter. She tracked how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting. Martin Mengarelli served as our Grammarian where he was tasked to count how many times our word of the day was used and disclosed interesting uses of the English language.

Our “Word of the Day” was sublime. It is used as an adjective to describe something that is of outstanding spiritual, intellectual, or moral worth. It tends to inspire awe usually because of elevated quality or excellence. Marcus Singleton was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized technology to show the green, yellow, and red virtual background to notify our participants of their speaking limits. Our ballot counter was Al Minter who was returning from a brief hiatus.