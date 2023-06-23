The Kneeling Gardeners held their monthly meeting at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis on May 2.

President Judy Graeber presided over the meeting. Vice president, Chrisann Fowler, introduced our speaker. Kaleb Modlin from Northwest Cabarrus High School. This is Kaleb’s second year at Northwest after attending N.C. State University to study horticulture science, focusing his knowledge on propagation, as well as vegetable and nursery plant production and sales. He has a wonderful personality, always smiling and full of knowledge that he gladly shares.

The school year began with the FFA sponsoring a back-to-school barbecue by FFA. With 87 members in attendance, they played cornhole and enjoyed hot dogs and hamburgers and a pumpkin carving contest.

The students learned to show cattle. This was all new to them, but they managed to bring home a few trophies from the county and state fairs. Money for feed for the cows comes from Cabarrus County. Cows are fed beet pulp and alfalfa cubes.

Cows are on loan from local farmers. Students have adopted the care of the cows during the summer and tend to them daily. They work Monday through Thursday summer months.

Partnered with Boger Elementary and Winecoff raised bed were planted with broccoli, kale, cabbage and rosemary. As a horticulture project, students designed planters in front of the school. Planting sweet potatoes and growing annuals is all new to the students but they have loved it.

Kaleb provided a wonderful power point presentation of the students and their facilities at the school.

If you are interested in gardening, please join the Kneeling Gardeners on Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King St., Kannapolis. Joe Hudson, owner of Madcat Daylilies, 2965 Copeland Road, Concord, will provide the program. This is a locally-owned and operated daylily farm and garden selling hybrid lilies.