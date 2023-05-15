CHARLOTTE - A familiar face on WCNC Charlotte will be a permanent fixture on the evening news in the Queen City. Colin Mayfield will also now co-anchor 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Vanessa Ruffes. Mayfield joined the WCNC news team in January as the 5 p.m. anchor with Ruffes.

On being named WCNC Charlotte evening anchor, Mayfield said, “I’m excited and honored to continue to work alongside this awesome team of journalists I admire, with a shared mission of making a difference in this community.”

In making the announcement, WCNC News Director Carrie Hofmann said, “This is an exciting new chapter for WCNC Charlotte! Colin is committed to staying connected to the people in the community and shedding a light on stories that impact them and adding value to their lives.”

Mayfield moved to Charlotte after six years as an anchor/reporter in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Mayfield, his wife and three children reside in Pineville. Mayfield succeeds Fred Shropshire who has anchored the evening news since June of 2015. Shropshire announced earlier this year that he was leaving WCNC to join NBC10 Philadelphia as the evening news anchor.

WCNC Charlotte is the NBC affiliate in Charlotte and is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc.