 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College & Career Day presented by Concord Optimist Clubs

  • Updated
  • 0

College & Career Day will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Logan Multipurpose Center, 184 Booker Drive Concord. The event is free.

The aim is to give students a positive start in their career search as well as provide valuable skills for future career searches. We aim to introduce students to alternative career paths. Optimist members aim to assist Middle School, High School students and their parents with college exploration options.

For information contact Teresa Hillie, President of Concord Logan Optimist Club, at thillie3@yahoo.com, Larry Rainey at juniorsandseniorstransitional@gmail.com, or Wilma Means, President HBCU Hero Optimist Club, at 704-777-1920 and/or wilmameans@aol.com.

You can also register online at www.uniquealternativesinc.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts