College & Career Day presented by Concord Optimist Clubs

College & Career Day will be held Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Logan Multipurpose Center, 184 Booker Drive Concord. The event is free.

The aim is to give students a positive start in their career search as well as provide valuable skills for future career searches. We aim to introduce students to alternative career paths. Optimist members aim to assist Middle School, High School students and their parents with college exploration options.

For information contact Teresa Hillie, President of Concord Logan Optimist Club, at thillie3@yahoo.com, Larry Rainey at juniorsandseniorstransitional@gmail.com, or Wilma Means, President HBCU Hero Optimist Club, at 704-777-1920 and/or wilmameans@aol.com.

You can also register online at www.uniquealternativesinc.org.