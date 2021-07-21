Colorful Lights Historic Walking Tour to light up Union Street in September

CONCORD, NC: The Residents of Historic Concord plan to light up over 50 homes on Historic North and South Union streets every weekend in September with colorful lights! Walkers, runners and historians alike can stroll the nearly 4-mile loop enjoying colorfully flood-lit homes while following an interactive guide and GPS map on their smartphones! The tour runs through Downtown Concord and hopes to celebrate its rich history while attracting potential patrons to Downtown’s businesses.

“I am excited about this unique project giving home owners the opportunity to bring light to the history of participating homes in this part of our beautiful Historic District!” Ms. Randy Hopkins, President of The Residents of Historic Concord said about the tour. “Many of these homes have never had an opportunity to share their history! We hope to expand this project to all areas of the District in years to come!”

The digitally interactive guide will be available via QR code printed on yard signs displayed in each participating home of the tour. Walkers just point and snap the QR code with their smartphone cameras to have access to a GPS map of the tour and a thoughtfully curated interactive guide displaying all kinds of history on each participating house. Printed guides will also be available to pick-up within participating businesses on South Union in Downtown Concord.