COLUMN: A difficult page to turn in Afghanistan

My own boots have been on the ground in the provinces of Kandahar, Logar, Paktika, Kunduz, and Parwan between 2012 and 2016. Of those, only one has not fallen to Taliban forces at the time of writing this article. Many of the friends I have made are still there and are in grave danger. Some are desperate to escape with their families to avoid enslavement, torture, or death and some have pledged to remain and fight for the future of their home even if it costs their lives. I think about them often, but never more than I have over the past several weeks.

There is and will likely always be a divide of understanding between veterans and civilians in terms of the experience of war. Many vets have stated that the divide is made easier by a public that may not understand their stories but appreciate and celebrate the mission that they strived for and hopefully accomplished. The accomplishment of that mission is likely going to be a component that Afghanistan veterans will be denied. So much of the military mindset is focused around achieving objectives and the coming events will be a tough pill to swallow. Winning every battle but seeing the war as lost is a dichotomy that is difficult to accept.