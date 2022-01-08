COLUMN: A perspective on a new day

I don't go looking for beautiful sunsets, they just have a way of finding me. Last week, I witnessed a breathtaking sunset, while driving my car. I pulled over into a random parking lot and took some pictures.

Sunsets, to me, represent the end of a productive day. Sunsets are the romance of the evening which leads to the tranquility of the late hours of the night.

Our lives, like sunsets, are sometimes serene, and at other times, clouded with confusion. Sunsets herald darkness, with the hope, and perspective of a new day.

As the new year, 2022 unfolds, I challenge myself to see bountiful beauty, in others. I am positive, and motivated to work on being more kind, accepting, and helpful to others.

I would like to volunteer. I would like to travel, to learn about new cultures. I want to make a difference in people's lives.

Hopefully, life will grant me these opportunities. I want to share the light in my own life... just like a sunset.

Robyn writes about the unsung heroes who make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor.