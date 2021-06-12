COLUMN: A potter ignites his creativity

Concord's Keith Meyers, a functional potter and ceramic artist, enjoys creating his craft, and both teaching and selling it to others.
Keith creates pottery "that people can use, in a unique style. I want pottery to be an organic (natural) art, but also have a function."
Keith is an instructor and the assistant at Tackhouse Pottery in Davidson.
The owner of Tackhouse Pottery, Mike Newell, met Keith as a student in
Keith's pottery class, at the Cornelius Art Center. Keith described Mike as "having the drive to learn how to create ceramics."
Mike and Keith's positive rapport laid the foundation of Keith's designing Tackhouse Pottery's studio layout, complete with a kiln, on Mike's rural property. The men agreed that they both desired to build a ceramic studio where people would be comfortable to gather, create, and socialize.
Mike is currently expanding his business to allow other potters to rent space in the renovated studio. Keith spoke enthusiastically about his teaching experience, "It's cool to know that I can make anything that the adult students in my classes want. It's a challenge to me."
Keith's inspiration for his pottery is the balance of nature. He describes his personal outlook as "fueled by humor." Keith's Concord home is on two and a half acres of wood. His home studio, itself, overlooks trees and swamp life. When describing this view, Keith admitted, "This is beauty to me."
Keith, who enjoys cooking supper for his family, nightly, describes his pottery as "every day, utilitarian objects." He said, "I wonder how I could put my original style into a useful object that could be used on a daily basis." Keith notes that colors aren't his original style, however they make his work eclectic. He describes his work as "organic objects, in unique shapes." The potter's love for nature-influenced earth-toned color is in his design. However, earlier in his career, his wife, Christine, suggested that he use more vibrant colors. Keith related to me, "Now I use blues, yellows, brighter greens, reds, and purples." Keith admits, "My sales grew when I began to use the colors of the rainbow."
Keith earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree at Indiana University in Pennsylvania. He initially considered majoring in the graphic arts. He changed his mind because when manipulating clay, he "enjoyed working with his hands."
Keith reflected on his college curriculum, "Pottery was the most relaxing of the core art classes." Keith's professors did not create a competitive atmosphere. There were critique sessions that were "constructive, instead of cut-throat."
Keith had an outstanding mentor, in his pottery professor, Donn Hedman.
Donn gave Keith the opportunity to build an ancient wood anagama kiln which resembled a tunnel built into a country hillside.
When Keith cooks for his family, he uses some of the over 5,000 pieces of pottery that he has collected from other potters. His oldest son, Kaden, age 15, assists Keith at his pottery shows. His two younger sons help with a few of the stages of the ceramic-making process. Keith creates each of his pieces from 70 percent of his original glaze.
Keith's goals are to present pottery guild workshops as a Master Potter. He would also like to open his own teaching studio, showroom, and gallery.
Meyers would like his customers to appreciate, "the nostalgia of a mug, as something to use or just look at, and enjoy."
Keith sells his creations at Pottery 101, in Salisbury, and Pottery Road Studio in Seagrove, NC. He sets up a booth at the spring and fall pottery shows, sponsored by Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Guild in Charlotte.
Keith is on Instagram at keith_meyers_pottery.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets. Please contact Robyn: Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com