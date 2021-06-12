COLUMN: A potter ignites his creativity

Keith, who enjoys cooking supper for his family, nightly, describes his pottery as "every day, utilitarian objects." He said, "I wonder how I could put my original style into a useful object that could be used on a daily basis." Keith notes that colors aren't his original style, however they make his work eclectic. He describes his work as "organic objects, in unique shapes." The potter's love for nature-influenced earth-toned color is in his design. However, earlier in his career, his wife, Christine, suggested that he use more vibrant colors. Keith related to me, "Now I use blues, yellows, brighter greens, reds, and purples." Keith admits, "My sales grew when I began to use the colors of the rainbow."