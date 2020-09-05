COLUMN: Dove hunting a great way to learn the basics

Since we are talking about heat, remember to dress lightly and carry plenty of fluids. Don’t use alcohol as your fluid. You need water, Gatorade, Powerade, or a similar type of beverage. Long sleeves and long pants can be worn to help keep the sun and insects at bay. Better yet, find a shady spot under a tree somewhere in the field, as it will help keep you a little cooler, help camouflage your presence, and even act as a marker for the birds to fly.

While I didn’t state this as “first,” this next part is the most important. Dove hunting isn’t done with airsoft toy guns. It is done with real weapons and real ammunition. Always, and I mean ALWAYS, keep the muzzle of your firearm pointed in a safe direction.

A safe direction doesn’t mean on the ground. You do not want to clog the barrel with dirt, clay or mud. It does mean pointed down while walking through the field, and away from people, pets and property while sitting in the field.

Also, keep your finger away from the trigger until you are ready to fire. Keeping it outside of the trigger guard and slipping it in just before firing works best. That allows you to slip the safety off on most shotguns as you move your finger from outside the trigger guard toward the trigger.