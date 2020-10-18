COLUMN: How food labels mislead you

The next adventure in corporate communications is the emotionally inspiring words “free range.” I bet you think this means that the chickens live outside, happily scratching for bugs while basking in the sunshine. Wrong. Under industry guidelines, Hannah is supposed to get access to a door to the outside so she can roam about. There is no requirement that she actually go outside, and because of the design of most factory farms, most hens do not. They are free to range inside a one square foot space inside a metal shed.

The only term that has a binding federal legal definition is “organic.” This means that all the food Hannah eats (including the grass in the pasture if she goes outside) comes from plants grown without chemical pesticides.

There are things every family can do to address this mess. Start by buying organic eggs. Tell your neighbors about how the egg cartons contain false or misleading labels. Contact your state elected officials and ask them to join the state governments of seven other states (Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, California and Rhode Island) to get laws passed to make battery cages illegal, and insist on the legal test of “Is it the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?” to food labels.

If the citizens of North Carolina were to do these things, we will bring truth to the marketplace, and create a healthier situation for our families and 15 million North Carolina hens.

Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.