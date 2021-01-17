COLUMN: Kids can use tech to help the elderly

We need to figure out how to help the more than half of all Americans that have chronic diseases but are afraid to go to a medical facility due to fear of COVID-19 infection.

One solution may be the use of telemedicine, also called “Virtual Office Visits”. At a scheduled time the healthcare worker calls the patient via computer or cell phone and a face-to-face visit is held which can result in steps being taken to control the chronic disease. This is not suitable for a patient whose circumstance is changing rapidly – they need a face-to-face office visit.

There is one specific population that video visits could make a big difference for – older men. In America, life expectancy for men is about 5 years less than for woman. At age 65, for every 100 surviving American women, there are only 77 men still alive – and most of those have chronic illness. The challenge is that one in four of all Americans (and more men than woman) over 65 are not on-line. So the people most in need of careful medical attention for chronic diseases but are not going to the doctor are millions of mostly older, mostly male, not technically savvy, and/or don’t have the needed electronic equipment.

So what can you as an individual do to help your older loved ones get the medical attention they need safely?