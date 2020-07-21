COLUMN: Life at Oaklawn: A 1950s heat wave

The hot weather this week reminded me of a time when Oaklawn had no electricity, therefore no air conditioning.
During the early 1950s there was a horrible heat wave in our area. I remember Mother letting me sit in the rinse water after her clothes were washed. This was a very large tin tub and she had blue sticks that she put in water to make the clothes whiter, called bluing I remember the water being blue but that did not matter, so I would get as far in the cool water as I could and would stay there until the water got too warm. I do not remember if it turned me blue or not, I do not think that it did or Mother would not have let me sit in the tub.
The downstairs at Oaklawn stayed fairly cool because of the plaster walls and the large oak trees that shaded the house. The upstairs was like a furnace and this is where I had to sleep at night. It was miserable even with the windows open if there was no breeze.
Daddy would make pallets with several quilts on the front porch and he and I would sleep on the porch. Mother would not sleep on the porch and said her bed was where she would sleep.
The upstairs was just as cold in the winter as it was hot in the summer and during the winter, I slept upstairs with so many quilts on my bed, I could barely turn over.
Mother was afraid of water and when Daddy took us down to the river, she would sit on the bank but would not get in the water. Mother did have a bathing suit that she wore and just sat in the sunshine. Rocky River at that time was not polluted and was so clear you could see the fish swimming in the water.
There were two bridges down at the river, neither had rails only a side plank to keep you from running off. The second bridge was what Daddy called a channel that was a branch of the river.
This is where Mother would back the truck down the bank and we would fill up water barrels for the animals. We did this once every afternoon and if my memory serves me well there were four barrels that we filled. My job was to fill the bucket, hand it to my Mother who would dump it into the barrels. Mother was raised in Huntersville as was a city person. She was never happy having to live on the farm, but managed to survive.
Times were hard and none of the farmers had much money to spend, but somehow my parents managed and gave me a happy childhood.
In fact, everyone in that area had a difficult time making a living, all of us were poor but no one knew it because we all were in the same situation.
I often think if we could only go back to those years, where everyone respected each other and if anyone needed help everyone would pitch in.
I saw a woman in one of the protests against the Confederate statue in Cornelius, NC. It said “worship God not statues”, I thought, would this mean that folks think we worship idols instead of God?
I have stated that I am proud of my Confederate Heritage, but I was not raised to worship statues. I was raised to know that everyone has the freedom of speech, and to worship the one and only God.
It seems to me that I am the one that is being told what I am to believe and that my family History is to be erased.
Pray for our wonderful United States of America, it seems to be going toward a dictatorship from our elected officials as to what we can have, what we can fly and what we can say.
I was told that in some cemeteries you cannot display the Confederate flag on the soldier’s graves to pay honor to their service.
How long will it be before we cannot put an American Flag on the Veteran’s graves?
God Bless America Land of The Free.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
