COLUMN: Morrison lived a life of service and success

By any measure Jimmy Morrison lived an extraordinary life. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he returned home to Concord and, over five decades, built a successful career selling used autos, including collectibles and specialty vehicles. The business he started in 1970, Morrison Motor Company, sells cars to customers all across the U.S., and ships to clients as far away as Germany and Norway.
Drive by the Morrison lot on Old Charlotte Road in Concord today and it’s easy to see that the inventory is made up of high-quality vehicles, matching the first-rate character of the man who became a fixture in his community.
It was with great sorrow that I read Jimmy’s obituary in last Sunday’s edition of the Tribune. Hospitalized with COVID-19, and weakened from underlying health issues, he passed on August 26 at age 72, having contracted COVID pneumonia. He spent two weeks in the hospital, the last week on a ventilator.
Despite reaching a high level of success as a business owner, Jimmy wasn’t focused on the material things in life. He had other priorities, his son Michael told me during a phone conversation on the day of his father’s funeral. Michael said that he and his siblings, Jay and Lindsay, grew up in a Christian household where church attendance was a regular part of life.
“The only time he ever took off from work was Wednesday evenings and Sundays,” Michael said. “At six o’clock on Wednesdays and on Sundays and Sunday nights we were in church.”
On the day before going into the hospital, Michael said his father loaded up his golf cart and drove to Kerr Memorial Baptist Church to spray weeds on the church grounds.
Christian duty, in fact, was an ingrained part of Jimmy’s life, as demonstrated by his willingness to help others.
“He helped a lot of people in ways we never knew about,” said Michael. “Several people have come to us and shared stories about how he helped them.”
While getting to know Jimmy over the last few years, we rarely had a conversation when he didn’t reference his experiences in Vietnam, sharing stories of people and events that shaped him. Jimmy enjoyed telling those stories, so much that his museum on Highway 29, just north of Charlotte Motor Speedway, became a hybrid auto museum and Vietnam memorial. If you haven’t visited Backing Up Classics Auto Museum, you can understand Jimmy by walking through that building. His passion for cars and compassion for those who fought in Vietnam are both on full display.
Jimmy was a regular reader of this column, which led to our friendship. He would email occasionally and comment on something I had written. We shared the same world view, and many times he told of recommending this column to others. He wasn’t a passive reader, and in our conversations often referenced something I had written. Several times he mentioned a column I wrote about my father’s disdain for the local politicians in the area where I grew up. He understood and respected the closeness I felt with my late father.
I had not heard from Jimmy lately and had intended many times over the last several months to email him. Invariably, when a friend passes, you think of all the things you could have said or should have done. With Jimmy, it’s a long list.
I’ve written two columns about him because he was such a good storyteller and knew the subtleties of the craft. He knew what was interesting to the average person because he knew people and knew how to relate with honesty, sincerity and compassion. You don’t build a successful retail business that lasts 50 years without those qualities.
One of those two columns appeared on these pages in June of 2018, shortly after Jimmy and a fellow Vietnam veteran from Indiana by the name of Larry Phillips had reconnected. Phillips drove all the way from Indiana to Concord to purchase a Chevrolet from Jimmy. Phillips told me he could have found “a million cars around Indianapolis” like the Chevy. But he drove the 10 hours from Concord because, basically, Jimmy was passionate about his war experiences and passionate about others who served.
“The deal is when you’re in a combat situation you have a bond that nobody else has,” Jimmy told me at the time.
I reread the column this week and was reminded of Jimmy’s compassion and desire to reach out to others who served in Vietnam. Phillips and Jimmy told me in separate conversations that memories of their wartime experiences had been repressed for decades before they began to resurface less than a decade ago.
“Mine laid dormant for years, and now it’s kind of an obsession,” Jimmy told me.
He would search the internet for the names of fallen soldiers, especially looking for those he served alongside. He considered it his calling to reach out to their families.
“I try to let them know that they were among friends, that they did not die alone in some rice paddy, and that we were close,” Jimmy told me. “These people need to know that.”
Jimmy was blessed with an active, energetic mind that lent considerable insight into how he became so successful as a businessman. He saw the possibilities and he acted, hallmarks of a true entrepreneur. He applied the same principles in recent years while providing comfort to fellow soldiers and to the families of fallen soldiers. That effort was aided by his remarkable recall of details, something that was evident when telling a story.
I can almost hear him now recounting a wartime event, one of many that had stuck with him all these years later.
Thank God for men like Jimmy Morrison. He fought for his country—was proud to have done so—and he returned home to continue to make the world around him a better place. If you knew him, your life was enriched by his sincere personality and ability to make others comfortable.
It may be trite to say we could use more like him, but we could.
You will be missed, dear friend.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.