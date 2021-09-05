COLUMN: Morrison lived a life of service and success

“Mine laid dormant for years, and now it’s kind of an obsession,” Jimmy told me.

He would search the internet for the names of fallen soldiers, especially looking for those he served alongside. He considered it his calling to reach out to their families.

“I try to let them know that they were among friends, that they did not die alone in some rice paddy, and that we were close,” Jimmy told me. “These people need to know that.”

Jimmy was blessed with an active, energetic mind that lent considerable insight into how he became so successful as a businessman. He saw the possibilities and he acted, hallmarks of a true entrepreneur. He applied the same principles in recent years while providing comfort to fellow soldiers and to the families of fallen soldiers. That effort was aided by his remarkable recall of details, something that was evident when telling a story.

I can almost hear him now recounting a wartime event, one of many that had stuck with him all these years later.

Thank God for men like Jimmy Morrison. He fought for his country—was proud to have done so—and he returned home to continue to make the world around him a better place. If you knew him, your life was enriched by his sincere personality and ability to make others comfortable.