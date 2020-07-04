COLUMN: My truck, my tent and my hammock in the Arizona sun

Gosh, it feels like I just wrote about this not too long ago. You know, the part about us being captive in our own dwellings, places closed, and the need for socialization and adventure.
But as it stands, COVID-19 still exists and is continuing to put a damper on, well, life.
Many people need social interaction to feel whole. Others, like myself, just need something, anything, to give just a touch more adventure to keep from feeling closed in. Adventure can be anything from running out to get a milkshake at 11 p.m. to traveling across the country in search of sunsets and stars. Of course, I chose the latter.
Actually, I had a job that carried me to Arizona, but the sunsets and stars were going to be the extra for the trip.
I am well aware of the COVID-19 scare, the heightened risks in certain locations, and the need to stay distant. I function accordingly. The last thing I want to do is pass the disease to someone else.
I use disposable gloves or those blue paper towels at the gas pumps when refueling. I bring my own food and drinks and cookware. I even stay away from hotels. Of course I don’t fly. The trip is my adventure.
You know, for the month of June, I kept writing about different types of camping. I wouldn’t be a true outdoors columnist without practicing what I preach. So I did. I camped. No hotels. Just me, my truck, my tent, and my hammock tent. And 95- to 105-degree weather.
You did know Arizona and the surrounding states get hot during this time of year, right?
I know, you are probably saying to yourself, “But I hear it’s a dry heat.” Do you know how they make jerky? With dry heat. It’s still hot. And Bill jerky isn’t the best thing at the snack bar.
But I survived. I stayed away from people, preferring to keep my distance much farther than 6 feet. In fact, I prefer 6 miles. The desert allows large distances. It also has beautiful landscapes.
What doesn’t make beautiful landscapes? Smoke from wildfires. Yeah, wildfires like dry heat also. Because it is hot. And it is dry. And wildfires can burn things easier when it is hot and dry.
Overall haze from the dry heat rebounding from the ground also doesn’t make nice landscapes. There are no trees in Arizona. I mean, there are, but not what we call trees back in the eastern United States. Trees there are like bushes back home. Small, round, prickly bushes.
Of course, everything in the desert wants to kill you. If the heat hasn’t turned you to jerky, there are plenty of things that either want to stick you, prick you, bite you or smite you.
And yet, there is a peace there as well. Sleeping under the stars, albeit hazy stars due to the heat and smoke, gives a sense of tranquility. The occasional coyote howl or hoot from an owl becomes the harmony to put you to sleep. The gentle breeze slowly rocking the hammock tent while filtering through the bug mesh takes the place of the ceiling fan back home.
The alarm clock doesn’t sound; instead, you use nature’s alarm of the sun sliding up from the horizon, giving an early-morning gentle touch of light. I could live like this for much longer than allowed.
