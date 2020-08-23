COLUMN: No Black representation in Cabarrus County

As we move into 401 years of Black existence in America, it is important for Blacks to be included in the government of Cabarrus County. It is important because in 1776, Americans made it clear that there should be no taxation without representation. Should Blacks not pay taxes? For close to 250 years, Blacks were chattel slaves and suffered close to 100 years of Jim Crow.
In less than 70 days, Americans, both white and Black, will get the opportunity to change the profile of the county. Blacks over the past years have tried to be included, and over and over and over, they have been excluded as commissioners, council members and most important, as members of the Board of Education. As such, the doors remain closed. Most can’t even think about a Black mayor. Some people would say Blacks don’t vote and whites don’t vote for Blacks. Some others would say Blacks are not qualified. How is that true and, if it is true, who is responsible?
My point is that young people are watching us, and they are talking about systemic racism. Is systemic racism another reason for the exclusion? If Blacks are not included, whites should be embarrassed. Where is America, and how are we doing? On Nov. 3, 2020, America and Cabarrus County will have to make a decision. Should you vote for someone just because he or she is Black? No! However, please take a good look at the options and admit that race has always been a factor in our country; not the only factor, but a factor. I am certain that Cabarrus County, my home, will overcome and move directly to improve diversity within our communities. Without it, I am afraid of what every member of our community will look forward to in the future. A future and country that are experiencing reconciliation so that we can say “liberty and justice” for all.
Norman J. McCullough Sr. is a author and retired history teacher. He can be reached at normanmcculloughl@aol.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.