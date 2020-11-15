COLUMN: Our country is having two health epidemics

Our country is having two epidemics, not one.
The first one is COVID-19. In the past eight months, the COVID-19 virus has infected almost 11 million Americans, and killed four times more than were killed in the entire Vietnam war. The projections are that by the end of February 2021, the numbers of infected will double to more than 22 million, and the number of dead will equal that of those Americans killed in World War ll.
Depressing, isn’t it? And that is just the first epidemic.
The second epidemic is actually impacting far more people, but almost no one is talking about it. Chances are you have it, or know someone who does. It is called depression.
Simply put, there are two major kinds of depression. The first is the kind you get when your life takes a blow, like the passing of a loved one, or you lose your job. This is “normal,” and usually recedes after an understandable grieving time. The second kind is what happens either when nothing went wrong in your life but you felt very down in spirit anyway, or a bad thing happened and years later you still do not have your emotional balance back. This is not “normal depression” and requires medical help.
COVID-19 is causing a significant increase in “normal” depression.
Before COVID-19, about 1 in 13 Americans had an episode every year. After COVID-19, study participants who reported symptoms of depression increased by 50% in just one month. Another study done still later found that around 1 in 3 participants reported suffering from anxiety or depression, and 1 in 10 seriously considered suicide!
You are not the only one feeling depressed.
On top of this, there is a well-known kind of depression that usually starts in the fall and lasts throughout the winter. Called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it is caused by a reduction in exposure to sunlight due to shorter days in the fall. About 1 in 20 Americans feel it every year. Pile that on top of our virus mess.
The risk of depression is twice as high for women, higher still for unpaid people caring for elderly, and even higher for those who have little or no contact with family or friends outside the home. Depression can run in families, so if you have a blood relative who has experienced it, the odds that you will feel it too rise. Quite a number of people with depression are reading this column now.
The good news is that there are some things that you can do to help yourself and others.
First, ask yourself what you do that makes you feel better. We all have different personalities, and different experiences boost our spirits. Ride a motorcycle, buy some flowers, talk to your grandkids — whatever lifts your spirit, schedule more of it. Second, reduce your alcohol consumption. Third, clean up your diet — eat less sugar and fat, more fresh fruits and vegetables. Fourth, start taking some vitamins. One place to start is with Vitamin D3. In addition to helping with depression, it will lower your chances of getting COVID-19. You can also begin to take Vitamin B12, which turns out to be very helpful, particularly in older males. Also take Creatine supplements. In order to buy the best quality vitamins, read my column about inaccurate labeling on vitamins first — Google “koster what do we do when healthy foods are unhealthy.” Fifth, spend an hour or so outside each day.
If you need guidance about next steps, call your doctor. They can probably do a video consultation. They may order up some blood tests to check for low vitamin levels, or they may prescribe some medication. Also, speak to your doctor about getting a “sunlight box.” This is a light that beams out specific wavelengths that hit the eyes and skin and prompt the brain to make healthy chemicals that reduce depression.
There is also a federally funded national helpline you call for free help. The number is 800-662-4357. Locally, you can call Atrium Health at 704-444-2400, and just hold on while Ms. Robot gives you some choices. When she is done, a real caring human will answer. There is no charge.
This second epidemic is hurting more people than COVID-19, and unless we make this issue more public, it will continue to do damage to family and friends. It will take courage for you to admit you may have it, or to reach out to others you think might.
If you do not, who will?
Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.
