COLUMN: Our country is having two health epidemics

Before COVID-19, about 1 in 13 Americans had an episode every year. After COVID-19, study participants who reported symptoms of depression increased by 50% in just one month. Another study done still later found that around 1 in 3 participants reported suffering from anxiety or depression, and 1 in 10 seriously considered suicide!

You are not the only one feeling depressed.

On top of this, there is a well-known kind of depression that usually starts in the fall and lasts throughout the winter. Called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it is caused by a reduction in exposure to sunlight due to shorter days in the fall. About 1 in 20 Americans feel it every year. Pile that on top of our virus mess.

The risk of depression is twice as high for women, higher still for unpaid people caring for elderly, and even higher for those who have little or no contact with family or friends outside the home. Depression can run in families, so if you have a blood relative who has experienced it, the odds that you will feel it too rise. Quite a number of people with depression are reading this column now.

The good news is that there are some things that you can do to help yourself and others.