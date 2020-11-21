COLUMN: Pictures with Santa, a holiday tradition in Concord

Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops, at Concord Mills, has been a holiday tradition for 10 years. From now until Christmas Eve, children and their families have the opportunity to meet Santa, and have a complementary 4x6 picture taken with him. Portrait packages range from $10 to $20. On weekdays, after the photo session with Santa, children are handed a holiday craft ornament, with crayons, to color at home.

The Santas are professionally trained, and are contracted out to Bass Pro Shops. Santa's elves, and other helpers, are employees of Bass Pro Shops. Children, adults, and family dogs, all leave Santa, in a joyous holiday spirit. Santa's Wonderland is open Thanksgiving Day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. These hours make it convenient for families, and their out-of-town guests, to visit Santa before or after their holiday dinner.

"We have had an amazing response over the years," said Eric Winter, General Manager of Bass Pro Shops. Many customers return to Santa's Wonderland, more than once. Winter explained, "One lady brought in 7 pictures taken of Santa with her family, during past seasons."