COLUMN: The ever-loving presence of God

For some time now, churches have been singing “Our God Is an Awesome God” in their worship services to bring glory to our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. The Psalmist David wrote Psalm 139 to give worshippers a vivid description of our great God, including his wonderful attributes.
The omnipresence of God (constantly with us) — The most precious gift received through the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ is that constant companionship with him. I believe he truly holds our hand and we cannot escape his ever-loving presence. In heaven, hell, or in the sea, his hand is upon us.
The Holy Spirit is the one who is with us to comfort and to hold our hand and direct us in life. He brings light unto those who are in darkness. We used to walk in darkness, but for those who know him, he lights our paths. Jesus holds the reins of our lives, and even knew us before our births. There are those who would tell us that we do not become a human being until birth. The Psalmist tells us that he knew us even before birth.
I love that old hymn, "Without Him." The words are: “Without him, I could do nothing. Without him, I’d surely fail; Without him, I would be drifting, like a ship without a sail. Without him, I could be dying. Without him, life would be enslaved. Without him, life would be hopeless. But with Jesus, thank God, I’m saved.”
The omniscience of God (all knowing) — This simply means that God knows everything about us. He is with us every moment of every day. Psalm 139 describes what God knows about his children. He knows our innermost secrets. He knows when his children get up and when we sleep. He knows everything we do. How? This is through the power of the Holy Spirit. God promises to never leave us or forsake us.
Every word on our tongue, he knows before we ever speak. That means he knows our minds. The Apostle Paul directs us to give control of our minds to the Lord: “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 2:5, NKJV)
The Psalmist also says that the knowledge of God is more than he could comprehend. Thus, it must be more than we could ever know.
The omnipotence of God (all powerful) — God’s word tells us that God loves us. And the God who loves us is omnipotent, all powerful, of which no man can conceive. King David closes the psalm by saying that God will judge the wicked, and he will hear the prayers of his people. Remember, if our Lord hears our prayers, he will also answer them. “Call to me and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.” (Jer. 33:3, NKJV)
God is all-knowing, all-powerful and always present.
