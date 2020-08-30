COLUMN: The Man, His Mustard, and His Music

When David was a young adult, he often recalled happy memories of his father spending time with him, especially when they enjoyed Cleveland Indians baseball games together.
This young Indians fan savored the brown mustard that accompanied his hot dog.
That love of the brown mustard led David Dwoskin to become the CEO of Stadium Mustard.
Stadium Mustard is a staple at ballparks across the United States and at several large retail chains.
Television personality Steve Harvey is familiar with Stadium Mustard. Mr. Harvey gave David a testimonial, also known as a “shoutout,” on an episode of his nationally syndicated talk show.
My dad, Sandy, and David grew up together, in the same suburban neighborhood. These buddies referred to each other as “cousin.”
David was an outstanding musician. At his high school, he played both the drums, and piano alongside Ken Ehrlich, who went on to become a highly regarded Los Angeles music producer.
When I was 10-years-old, instead of David jamming on the drums in his garage, he performed in his living room for my family and me.
I have owned a brick-and-mortar business since 2012. David advised me on merchandising my inventory and selecting marketing platforms.
This business mentor died in June 2019 of natural causes.
He kept in touch primarily with my dad and a few of his other childhood friends until the day his life ended.
David was a humorous man. He smiled more than most people I know.
I was always grateful for his compliments to me.
Today, as I spread my Stadium Mustard on my hot dog, or hear the stellar sound of the drums at a jazz concert, I miss my family’s friend, Dave.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
