COLUMN: 'Thin Blue Line' protects everyone, but flag should be original

I owe my life to two members of that "thin blue line" addressed in Benjamin Sloan's article of March 5, 2021.

Several years back, I approached a rental house I own and became aware of a very dangerous person inside brandishing the biggest pistol eve made. I beat a hasty retreat and called on that "thin blue line." The police came. The went into the house on my behalf and secured it. Fortunately for all of us, the gun-wielding occupant had fled out the back door once aware the police were on the way. Yes, sir, I will always be thankful for those officers clad in blue who helped me out that day.

I sincerely disagree with the meaning Mr. Sloan assigns to the phrase "thin blue line". He wrote that it "is problematic because it promotes an adversarial relationship between law enforcement and thJse they are intended to serve". Bull Feathers! The adversarial relationship is between our law enforcement professionals and the criminal element of society.

The group I know as the "beautiful blue line" will even protect criminals when they are endangered by other criminals. I see no adversarial relationship between police and the general public. Those magnificent blues are always available to protect us.