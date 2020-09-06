COLUMN: What do we do when health foods are unhealthy?

So here sits Grandpa, wanting to protect my loved ones, with a head full of questions. What should I do with this information?

I sometimes hoist one of the grandkids on my shoulders and take them out to pick tomatoes, or bring a magnifying glass and look at critters living under a rock in the yard. It is surprising what we find when we turn over that rock. My 2-year-old granddaughter and I were looking at those bugs recently, and we saw things that shocked us both.

I just turned over a rock about unsafe things my grandkids eat that I thought were supposed to be healthy.

How do we build a society that protects our kids? In this case, it is actually a complicated question because it raised questions about the role of parents, food producers, manufacturers of products that kids eat, the role of government when companies are not doing their job, and increasingly, politics.

Expand government regulation enforcement? The right wing will not like that. Step back and let the “free market” do what it wants? The left wing would point to what we find when we turn over the rock.

I am glad that my grandkids are too young to ask me what to do, because I would have to admit to my confusion. What I do know is that this decision should be made with the best interest of the kids. After the Zoom birthday party, can we gather outside wearing masks and chat about this?

Francis Koster, Ed.D., did his graduate work with a focus on threats to the basic life-support systems of air, water, food and fuel. He spent the majority of his career in one of the nation’s largest pediatric health care systems.