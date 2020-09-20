COLUMN: You face a wonderful choice today

The deadline is Sept. 30. If we are going to capture that $51,000 per household in federal funding now at risk because 1 in 9 of our neighbors has not of filled out the forms, then over the next 10 days we need to treat this like a flood or a huge fire, and everyone has to jump in to save our community the total of $432 million that we risk losing between now and the next census.

Rotary and veterans clubs should quickly send copies of this story to their entire membership. High schools have to challenge each other to a competition to see how many students can get their parents to take the 10 minutes and complete the form. It is not football, but it will bring in a lot more money. The Economic Development Council and chamber of commerce need to notify their members of what is at stake and ask them to grant employees 10 minutes to fill out the form online. Each restaurant offering takeout should include a copy of this article along with the napkins. Area churches should notify their congregations of how increasing census participation will increase the amount of food available for the poor, rental assistance and so forth.