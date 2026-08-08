Popular Spotlight COMMENTARY Robyn Benjamin: Be happy with those there, don't worry about others Robyn Benjamin Aug 8, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At one of my adult birthday parties, over 40 people attended. Yet, my mother's callous friend said to me, "Robyn, why isn't your ballroom dance teacher here?"kAm|J s25 6IA=2:?65 E@ >6 27E6C E96 A2CEJ E92E x D9@F=5 36 92AAJ H:E9 H9@ 2EE6?565 2?5 ?@E 42C6 23@FE H9@ 5:5 ?@E D9@H FA] }@E E@ E2<6 :E A6CD@?2==J]k^AmkAm$:?46 E96?[ x 92G6 FE:=:K65 >J 72E96CVD 25G:46 3J D92C:?8 :E H:E9 7C:6?5D :? D6G6C2= D:EF2E:@?D] r@?D:56C EH@ D:EF2E:@?Dik^AmkAmx H2D E96 7:CDE A6CD@? E@ 2EE6?5 2 r9C:DE>2D A2CEJ 2E >J 2A2CE>6?EVD 4=F39@FD6 D6G6C2= J62CD 28@] %96 >2? E9C@H:?8 E96 A2CEJ H2D 8C@H:?8 2?I:@FD 2?5 A24:?8[ H@CC:65 E92E ?@ @?6 H@F=5 D9@H FA] x E@=5 9:> x 925 962C5 @7 @E96C ?6:893@CD A=2??:?8 E@ 2EE6?5[ 2?5 E96? x D92C65 >J s25VD 25G:46 H:E9 9:>] w6 28C665 2?5 D66>65 E@ 42=> 5@H?] (96? @G6C dd A6@A=6 D9@H65 FA E92E 6G6?:?8[ E96 86?E=6>2? ?@ =@?86C D66>65 E@ 42C6 H9@ H2D?VE E96C6Pk^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health Cabarrus ranks among North Carolina's best hospitals in U.S. News report Concord urges residents to keep common contaminants out of recycling bins Friday Five: Fun, shopping, food and adventures in rental cars BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling NC State football depth chart projection, projected starters for Wolfpack in 2026 Can anyone beat Jay M. Robinson? An SPC preview N.C. Transportation Museum to host Brew & Choo concert and craft beer Saturday West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Trump admin cuts grants for Duke, Cabarrus Health Alliance and others Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming How many NC high school athletes are getting paid? New report out on NIL deals Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Who will be UNC football starting QB? Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino offer hints kAm|J 7C:6?5 p??2 H2D :? 2 AC65:42>6?E] $96 H2?E65 E@ A=2? 2 |6>@C:2= D6CG:46 7@C 96C 72E96C] w6C D:DE6C H2D 2?8CJ H:E9 96C 3C@E96C 2?5 E@=5 p??2 E92E :7 E96:C 3C@E96C H6C6 A=2??:?8 E@ 8@[ D96 H@F=5?VE 36 E96C6] x E@=5 p??2 E@ 7@4FD @? H9@ :D 2E E96 D6CG:46] |J 7C:6?5 E9@F89E 23@FE :E 2?5 E96? C6A=:65[ QtI24E=J]Qk^AmkAmx 92G6 =62C?65 E92E J@FC =@G:?8 C6=2E:G6D 2?5 42C:?8 7C:6?5D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2EE6?5 82E96C:?8D] %96C6 2C6 >:==:@?D @7 C62D@?D A6@A=6 42??@E 2EE6?5] s@?VE H@CCJ 23@FE H9@ :D?VE :? 2EE6?52?46j 36 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6] p?5 92G6 2 8@@5 E:>6Pk^Am Benjamin You are welcome to contact Robyn at Slateblue510@Gmail.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Robyn Benjamin: Perplexing new technology today Robyn Benjamin recalls improvements to technology she has witnesses the past few years. Watch Now: Related Video Trump Denies U.S. Weapons Shortage, Vows Action Over Leaks Iran Warns Gulf States | Israel Strikes Lebanon as Hormuz Talks Continue | West Asia Crisis Iran Warns Gulf States | Israel Strikes Lebanon as Hormuz Talks Continue | West Asia Crisis Who are the Democratic Socialists of America and what's their platform? Who are the Democratic Socialists of America and what's their platform? Trump's Reflecting Pool Dispute Deepens as Preservation Group Says DOJ Filing Weakens Vandalism Claims Trump's Reflecting Pool Dispute Deepens as Preservation Group Says DOJ Filing Weakens Vandalism Claims