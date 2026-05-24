Popular Spotlight RUFFIN ON RELIGION Mike Ruffin: We may get lonely, but we’re never alone The Rev. Mike Ruffin May 24, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)kAm$6G6C2= J62CD 28@[ #@33:6 DA6?E EH@ H66<D :? w2H2:: H:E9 96C >@E96C] $2C2 925 2 8@2= @7 G:D:E:?8 6G6CJ DE2E6 42A:E2= :? p>6C:42] $96 C624965 96C 8@2= H:E9 96C 7:?2= EC:A[ H9:49 H2D E@ p=2D<2]k^AmkAm~G6C E96 4@FA=6 @7 H66<D AC:@C E@ =62G:?8[ #@33:6 C6A62E65=J E92?<65 >6 7@C =6EE:?8 96C 8@] x E@=5 96C[ “x’> ?@E =6EE:?8 J@F 8@] x H2?E J@F E@ 8@] %9:D H:== 36 2 8C62E >6>@CJ 7@C J@F 2?5 J@FC >@E96C E@ D92C6]”k^Am kAm(6 3@E9 28C665 E92E E96 EC:A H@F=5 36 92C5 @? FD] qFE x 5@?’E E9:?< D96 >:DD65 >6 2D >F49 2D x >:DD65 96C] $96 42==65 >6 E96 7:CDE 52J @7 E96 EC:A[ 2?5 E96? x 5:5?’E 962C 7C@> 96C 7@C 2=>@DE E9C66 52JD] “q6EH66? 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