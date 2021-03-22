Commander Rush pinned to new rank

MANAMA, Bahrain - Chief Intelligence Specialist Rachel Rush, a Commander, Task Force (CTF) 54 Intelligence Analyst and native of Concord, North Carolina, was pinned to her current rank by her spouse Kaitlin Staples-Rush.

