Commander Rush pinned to new rank
Commander Rush pinned to new rank

Concord rank photo.jpg

 Photo courtesy of CTF 54 Public Affairs

MANAMA, Bahrain - Chief Intelligence Specialist Rachel Rush, a Commander, Task Force (CTF) 54 Intelligence Analyst and native of Concord, North Carolina, was pinned to her current rank by her spouse Kaitlin Staples-Rush.

CTF 54 operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

