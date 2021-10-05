 Skip to main content
Commissioner reads proclamation, meets with Robinson band
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang, meet with the entire Jay M. Robinson band after reading a proclamation in honor of the Robinson Band's upcoming trip to Hawaii.

Robinson's Band has been invited to march in the 80th Commemoration of the Pearl Harbor Parade and to play at a concert on the U.S.S. Missouri. The trip will happen the week of Dec. 7, 2021.

For more information about their trip, visit www.robinsonbandsgohawaii.com

