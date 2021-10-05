Commissioners discuss in-courthouse child care center, funding questions

But Families First did request that the center be funded in part by the county.

Mecklenburg County Courthouse has Larry King’s Clubhouse, a similar drop-in child care center. It is partially funded by Mecklenburg County, and a representative spoke at the work session to explain how that center and Mecklenburg share funding.

One issue that Operations Manager Bilafer pointed at was where the 3,000 square-feet will come from.

When designs were put together for the new courthouse, a childcare center wasn’t included.

Bilafer suggested that the center be placed in the old 1975 courthouse area, which is planned to be remodeled. But that means taking space from other functional rooms, like a multipurpose room.

“If you do this, you will be taking a chunk out of something,” Bilafer said.

Commissioner Lynn Shue raised a few questions during the meeting about funding