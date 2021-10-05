Commissioners discuss in-courthouse child care center, funding questions

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners heard a proposal at its Monday work session for a drop-in courthouse child care center.
Families First-NC, Inc. Executive Director Jeannie Sherrill said at the virtual work session that the nonprofit would run the center.
The proposal included 3,000 square feet for the center that would house rooms for children grouped by age, a lobby, bathrooms, a kitchen area, storage and offices.
The center would care for children between the ages of six months to 12 years old on all days that the court is operational.
Area Manager of Operations Kyle Bilafer said that the estimated cost for the project is currently less than $500,000.
The proposal was preliminary and exact details about the center and funding weren't available at the work session.
Sherrill explained that the non-profit already has a childcare center at the Rowan County Courthouse that offers childcare to anyone with business in the courthouse during operational hours. On average, a child stays in the center for about one to two hours.
People with business in the courthouse includes those who:
- are due in court
- have custody proceedings
- have jury duty
- are witnesses
Sherrill also explained that the center could take care of children that are victims in a case or witnesses.
“The court child care center offers a very positive experience for our little ones,” Sherrill said. “Our staff here in Rowan, they care about the children. We call them our huggers and rockers because they give a little TLC while they visit the center.”
One advantage to a child care center in the courthouse, Sherril Said, is it will decrease the amount of rescheduling or missed court dates due to child care issues. Jury pools will also have an option for childcare.
This center was first brought up four years ago when Families First was brought to Cabarrus County.
In 2018, a task force along with Chief District Court Judge Christy Wilhelm, helped bring Families First to Cabarrus County. The task force was interested in bringing two of the non-profits services over: the Visitation Station and a courthouse child care center
The Visitation Station has been in use for years in Cabarrus and holds regular weekend visitations out of the Kannapolis YMCA.
Funding for the center is not definite, but Families First has agreed to fund the day-to-day costs for the center through grants or fundraisers, like it does at the Rowan location.
But Families First did request that the center be funded in part by the county.
Mecklenburg County Courthouse has Larry King’s Clubhouse, a similar drop-in child care center. It is partially funded by Mecklenburg County, and a representative spoke at the work session to explain how that center and Mecklenburg share funding.
One issue that Operations Manager Bilafer pointed at was where the 3,000 square-feet will come from.
When designs were put together for the new courthouse, a childcare center wasn’t included.
Bilafer suggested that the center be placed in the old 1975 courthouse area, which is planned to be remodeled. But that means taking space from other functional rooms, like a multipurpose room.
“If you do this, you will be taking a chunk out of something,” Bilafer said.
Commissioner Lynn Shue raised a few questions during the meeting about funding
“I don't want to be someone that looks down on a project, especially one that benefits children and benefits the citizens of Cabarrus County, but then again I have to be honest with myself, with those that watch this, my fellow commissioners and everyone that is involved,” Shue said. “I think that this is how we get ourselves trapped a lot of times, where we provide services that we have never, ever, had before and then it ends up the taxpayers pay for it.”
The Families First Visitation Station experienced major funding losses this year when the Governors Crime Commission declined to grant the nonprofit's request for funding. The commission had funded Families First for over a decade. But this year the commission received several funding requests and many long-time grant recipients were not chosen.
Sherrill explained that the Visitation Station and the child care center are two separate programs.
Commissioners are expected to discuss the child care center again and potentially give the county better direction about whether or not to go forward with the project by December.