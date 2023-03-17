CONCORD – Cabarrus County learned in February that it received a $1 million block grant allocation to help support mothers and families impacted by substance abuse.

Finance Director Jim Howden shared information about the grant at commissioners’ March 6 Work Session.

The grant comes from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

The allocation aims to support and expand the SUN Project to impact more families and support more community partners. It is the second $1 million grant the program has received this fiscal year.

In December, officials announced that the first grant would expand the Cabarrus-based program into Rowan and Stanly Counites. The additional allocation would allow for a more adequate scaling of the project in those additional counties and develop the infrastructure for the project to maintain long-term sustainability.

The SUN Project is a collaborative system of care for pregnant mothers with substance use disorders and their infants and families. The project provides legal tools, data mechanisms and logistical processes to address social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation and childcare.

For more information on the SUN Project visit cabarruspartnership.org, click on Family Programs and select the SUN Project.

Also, during the Work Session, commissioners:

• Heard an update from Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer on the new Cabarrus County Courthouse and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) headquarters. According to Bilafer, both projects have seen significant progress in the last 30 days. At the Courthouse, furniture installation began, concrete was poured on the public plaza and crews started landscaping around the exterior. Also, crews started final inspections on the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The Courthouse is scheduled for a spring 2023 opening. At the EMS headquarters, crews finished the exterior brick, started the exterior metal installation and finished the ceiling grid for phase one (lobby, training and fitness areas). The facility is set to open later this year.

• Heard an update from EMS Chief Jimmy Lentz and Deputy Chief of Support Services Kara Clarke on the Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems (RACE-CARS) trial grant. In partnership with Duke University, the research trial aims to improve survival from sudden cardiac arrest. EMS received $12,000 from the grant. The money will be used to purchase equipment and supplies to support training and educating the public in CPR and further support the RACE-CARS trial. To learn how to save a life of someone experiencing cardiac arrest visit bit.ly/CabCoEMSCPR.

• Heard an update from Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong and Assistant Director Byron Haigler on the Camp T.N. Spencer Pool contract with Trident Pool. The company requested a price increase to cover insurance, labor and materials. The current contract includes lifeguards, site management, maintenance, chemical applications and pool and restroom cleanings. Strong shared that the 2023 pool season will run from June 12 through August 6. The pool will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

To watch the full agenda meeting, visit youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

The regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday (March 20) at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.

Residents can watch commissioner meetings on the Cabarrus County livestream at cabarruscounty.us, on YouTube (@CabarrusCounty) and on CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 22).

Stay updated on these and all County programs and projects by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us and following Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty