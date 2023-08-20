CONCORD – As foot traffic flows through the new Cabarrus County Courthouse, crews are working to revamp a familiar building connected to the County’s judicial past.

Work continues on the 1975 courthouse, located at the corner of Union Street and Corban Avenue. The project will update the aging building and match it with the new Cabarrus County Courthouse located on Church Street.

The new Courthouse opened in May and all court operations moved into the building during renovations. County officials say more than 30,000 people have visited the new facility since it opened.

Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer updated commissioners on the progress at the board’s August 7 Work Session. There he shared images of crews gutting and stripping the interior of the old building.

Since starting the project, temporary power was installed, site demolition was completed, shear wall was poured and digging began for the basement foundation drains.

“The renovation project is going very well and moving very quickly,” Bilafer told commissioners.

In the coming weeks, crews will finish the basement drains and begin laser scanning, interior waterproofing and installing steel beams in the basement for structural support.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Also, during the Work Session, commissioners:

Voted to approve the recommend general contractor to complete the Frank Liske Park office, concessions and mini golf renovation project. Bilafer brought the recommendation to Commissioners. County staff selected Charlotte-based Ground Thunder Construction to complete the project. The plan will make the building (including offices, a restroom and concessions) and the mini golf course ADA compliant. The board approved the contract agreement unanimously.

Heard from Cabarrus Transportation Manager Bob Bushey on the acceptance of the Rural State Operating Grant. The Department of Human Services was awarded $191,000 from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the grant. Funds from the grant will go to fuel costs related to rural community transportation in Cabarrus County. No county match is required for the grant.

Heard from Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tessa Burchett on the acceptance of the Bike Safe Grant. The department was awarded $5,000 from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. The funds are used to train deputies on proper driving methods they can teach motorcyclists to keep them safer on the roads. No county match is required for the grant.

To watch the full Aug. 7 Work Session, visit youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

The Regular Meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 21) at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.

Residents can watch commissioner meetings on the Cabarrus County livestream at cabarruscounty.us, on YouTube (@CabarrusCounty) and on CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 22).

Stay updated on these and all County programs and projects by visiting cabarruscounty.us and following Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty.