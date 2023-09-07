The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners were presented with a detailed preliminary masterplan for the proposed St. Stephens nature park during their work session Tuesday afternoon.

The park, located along St. Stephens Church Road in Mount Pleasant, totals 615 acres—more than twice the size of Frank Liske.

The land was purchased in 2020 by The Conservation Fund, an environmental nonprofit. Cabarrus County reached an agreement with TCF for a total purchase price of approximately $3.5 million. The county made the purchase agreement in 2021, with the last payment being made in July, according to the county's communications director Jonathan Weaver.

The property features various types of forested areas along with active farmland, with a lease of at least 140 acres already in place to a local farmer.

Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks sent out a Request for Qualifications for a firm to develop a park masterplan at the end of 2021.

“This park will have a nature focus, with passive recreation that enhances, protects and preserves the environmentally sensitive aspects of the site,” said Jeff Ashbaugh, senior project manager at Benesch, a professional services firm based in Charlotte that developed the plan.

The sprawling site has over 250 feet of elevation change from its highest point to its lowest point, Ashbaugh said, allowing for many scenic views.

“It almost has a mini-Morrow Mountain State Park feel to it,” Ashbaugh said, referring to the popular park in Stanly County.

The space also features two bogs, or wetlands, which are rife with biodiversity, including many amphibians. Benesch had a state herpetologist, who studies reptiles and amphibians, come out for a site visit to document the wildlife.

The park will have more than nine miles of hiking/walking paths, including a roughly 3-mile gravel multi-use trail that connects to the Carolina Thread Trail and 4 miles of narrow trails which highlights environmentally-sensitive areas including the bogs.

There will also be a nature center facility, located at the main entrance to the park along St. Stephens, which will include a nature-oriented playground, picnic shelter, classroom space and education exhibits, according to the masterplan. The main entrance is projected to accommodate between 100 to 120 cars.

“This will be a nature center that a lot of school groups would like to come and visit,” Ashbaugh said.

Benesch incorporated many of the recreational activities that received the most support from the public during a February input session, including the trails, the nature center and playground.

The plan shows two additional entrances to the park, another at St. Stephens and one at Lentz Harness Shop Road.

The proposed park is still several years from becoming a reality, though many of the commissioners were nonetheless excited about the plan presented to them.

“I’m happy to see that this would be more of a nature park,” said Commissioner Chris Measmer, noting he would like to see some bike paths incorporated into the plan. “I think that’s something that we do not have in our parks system. I think it would be very popular and probably well-used.”

“I’m really excited with the plan,” said Chairman Steve Morris. “For us to have the foresight to set aside property and preserve nature and some of these features and provide opportunities for children to visit and learn…is a huge asset for Cabarrus County.”