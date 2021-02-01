Committee members 'critical' in racial equity committee's success, councilman says

Several other council members agreed. Two groups were put forward for the job: the UNC School of Government of City Manager Lloyd Payne and City Attorney VaLerie Kolczynski.

Council member Terry Crawford also suggested that the committee be made aware of what the city has already done in the way of racial equity.

There was a concern among several council members that the committee may try to address issues outside of the city's control. Council member King was one who voiced the concern.

"They need to know what the city can and can’t do, and if they decided something is very important to them and they realize, well, there is nothing the city can do about that, you know, if it is healthcare or something like that, you don’t want to waste their time," King said.

Having someone explain the city's jurisdiction, King said, would help prevent this.

King also suggested that the committee have a definite end date.

"I do feel like there should be a definite finish line to this so that it isn’t just an open ended, constant, you know," he said. "I do like to treat it as a study to get different perspectives on what we are doing."