Community baby shower gets

"She provides counseling for moms that are dealing with postpartum, mentally drained in the house all day long, can't go out and really need someone to talk to. We all know we can't pour from an empty cup," Allen explained. "We have to be filled up to be able to pour back into our kids, our spouses and our boyfriends or whoever that significant other may be."

Allen said that there will be another service coming soon to the nonprofit: a doula. Allen has been working to be able to have a doula available for a while and said she is excited to be able to announce who will be offering the service in the near future.

At the Sept. 11 baby shower, Juan Irby from Dad to Dudla was able to talk with expectant moms about doula services.

This time around, the shower had a spaced out tented area where moms could sit and talk, something Allen couldn't provide during the last shower.

For expectant mom Tatiana Semanyshyn, having other moms around was exactly what she was looking for.

"I came here to find some girlfriends who will also have kids," She explained. "I'm excited, but I'm a little worried about the future delivery."