It was a historic Thursday morning as a ribbon-cutting was held for the first of three luxury apartment buildings to be completed in downtown Concord.

Novi Flats, at 25 Barbrick Avenue, comprises 48 units: 12 studios, 24 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedrooms. It is 3,047 square feet and attached to the Cabarrus County Parking Deck. There is ample space for several retail businesses on the first floor.

“I just want you to look around. Nothing is happening in the city at all,” Concord Mayor Bill Dusch joked, as construction crews could be heard throughout downtown.

“It makes me so proud to be a part of this,” Dusch added.

Construction began in November, 2021 and finished earlier this year. Novi Flats represents an estimated $11.2 million investment in downtown.

Rents range from $1,250 for 405-square-foot studio units to $2,010 for 860 square-foot two-bedroom units.

Peter Flotz, founder and CEO of Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG), whose company is also developing Novi Rise, a 167-unit mixed-use building, and Novi Lofts, an 89-unit mixed-use building, told the Independent Tribune “we want to be fully invested, we want to be neighbors and we want to help business grow in downtown.”

Novi Rise is slated to be completed by the end of the year while Novi Lofts will be ready by next summer, Flotz said.

The three Novi projects are the first investments made by the joint venture partnership between Denholtz Properties and LMG that plans to bring similar transformative public-private partnerships to towns across the state.

LMG has developed over 22 million square feet of projects in the United States since 2003, according to its website, including 289 residential units totaling 485,000 square feet in downtown Kannapolis, next to the Cannon Ballers stadium.

Though Novi Flats has a spacious workout room, the key amenity to attract residents is its location in the heart of a growing and vibrant downtown, Flotz said.