Community Free Clinic underused but valuable community asset

It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.

It is a great resource for entry into the local health care environment and for the care of chronic health problems such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Most common medications are supplied as well.

These services are available to those who have no health insurance and are low income. The income guideline has been increased from at or below 125% of the federal poverty level to 200% in the last year.

We know there are many in our community who meet those criteria who are not taking advantage of our resources. We are asking that the public helps to spread the word. We definitely have room for growth.

Additionally, we would like to publicly thank all the providers who have volunteered their time since the clinic opened in 1994. This includes many specialty fields such as gastroenterology, dermatology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, urology and others. Cabarrus Family Medicine has particularly been an important asset. Atrium Health also has been a strong partner from the onset.

Finally, we want to thank Dr. and Mrs. David Harper for the very generous gift of a retinal camera system that is used to screen for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness.

We are fortunate to have many people in our community who have a heart for the less fortunate among us.