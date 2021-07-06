Community group raising money to bring "too MUCH SyLviA" concert to local nursing homes

CABARRUS COUNTY — Community members are raising funds in hopes of giving area nursing homes, rehab and assisted living facilities a chance to experience a “too MUCH SyLviA” concert.
Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link (CSRL) is a group of community members and senior living industry professionals that meets every month which hopes to aid the families of those in assisted living facilities. They also do what they can for those living there and this event is just another example.
This “too MUCH SyLviA” Concert is part of Hospice’s annual fundraiser and auction where they sell tickets and sponsorships to raise money for its needs throughout the year. This concert will be broadcast out across the country for $30 per link. Essentially it is $30 for each facility.
Robert Carpenter is a member of CSRL, but he is also the husband of a resident at St. Andrews Living Center in Concord. He was part of the group that organized a caravan of joy at Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center at Christmas, and he hopes an event like this will also give a little bit of respite to residents throughout the County.
“We’re going to supply — depending on the funds that we raise — we’re buying leis, beach balls, some decorations, we’ve got a backdrop of a beach scene so that they can pose in front of that and get their picture taken,” he said, “and hopefully when the music is playing they’ll have some fun…and maybe we can bring a little beach happiness to them.”
CSRL has started up a GoFundMe raising funds for the event. Money from the fundraiser will go to tickets for the concert with around eight to 12 needed for all the facilities in Cabarrus County, as well as party supplies such as the beachy things Carpenter mentioned before.
Carpenter wouldn’t give an exact number for how much money he believes they will need to make sure to supply everything they need for all of the facilities, but he said around $2,000 should be enough to cover everything.
This has been a tough last year for both CSRL and Assisted Living facilities for obvious reasons. COVID-19 has hit Cabarrus County hard with more than 260 deaths and 22,000 cases reported in the community. But Assisted Living facilities have been hit particularly hard as they have had to shut down to outside visitors due to the risk the virus presents to their populations. More than 200 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in those aged 65 and older in Cabarrus County alone which is the primary demographic for these facilities.
But sickness has not been the only concern for these residents and their families as Carpenter has learned firsthand.
“My wife during COVID had some kind of a mini-stroke,” he said. “She was known as Dancing Barbara and she’s now Wheelchair Barbara, so if she’s atypical of residents, they have all (at least) suffered from not seeing their families and loved ones this year and you don’t know what psychological damage has happened. But it’s sad. It’s sad.”
Facilities are still exercising an abundance of caution with more than 100 active cases in Cabarrus County right now, but things have been able to relax in recent months with many residents having received their COVID vaccinations.
Those few extra moments have meant the world to Carpenter and his wife.
“I know I’m seeing my wife now five or six times a week and I know her brain activity is coming back,” he said. “She’s a little more attentive when I’m there. The first time in there she was, like, glazed over. So for her to now with repetition of family members showing up, I have to believe a lot of the residents are feeling better than what they were.
“Because in my wife’s case and I’m sure a lot of other people’s cases, they don’t know what COVID meant, why we’re not allowed in. They just know, ‘Hey, my loved one isn’t here anymore. My loved one isn’t coming to see me.’ FaceTime and Zoom and a few other things did a little bit of replacement, but there’s nothing like sitting there being able to hold a loved one’s hand, or (giving them) a hug or a kiss on the forehead, or seeing them face to face as opposed to seeing them on a screen. But hopefully many will bounce back. Some you don’t know the psychological damage that has been done (though).”
Carpenter and CSRL’s hope during COVID was to give these communities as much joy as they possibly could. They hope this concert could be just that. A joyful experience with their friends where they can just have a little bit of fun.
The Concert is scheduled for July 31 at 7:30 p.m. which presents a bit of a challenge for these facilities as bed time falls right around that time, but Hospice is doing what it can to make sure anyone who wants to experience “too MUCH SyLviA” can do so at their convenience.
“Most of the facilities at 7:30 on a Saturday night, they’re putting their residents to sleep,” Carpenter said. “So they don’t want to be having a party…but hospice has a link that they can watch the concert at their convenience.”
CSLR wants to do everything it can to make sure these residents and their families know they are loved. Because the last year has made that incredibly difficult.
“We try to make their existence as meaningful as possible for them but also for us,” Carpenter said. “It was heartbreaking for me to put my wife in a community but I know it was what she needed and it’s what I needed because I could not take care of her anymore. So it’s still a matter of me being able to reach out and help out wherever I can.
“That’s why our group meets. That’s why we network together. And we have all different kinds of people. We have realtors helping people from things like finances to medical to dental. We have people that write books, all for helping the people who are in these communities plus keeping our own souls as polished as can be. Because there is something more than me.”