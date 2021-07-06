Community group raising money to bring "too MUCH SyLviA" concert to local nursing homes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Facilities are still exercising an abundance of caution with more than 100 active cases in Cabarrus County right now, but things have been able to relax in recent months with many residents having received their COVID vaccinations.

Those few extra moments have meant the world to Carpenter and his wife.

“I know I’m seeing my wife now five or six times a week and I know her brain activity is coming back,” he said. “She’s a little more attentive when I’m there. The first time in there she was, like, glazed over. So for her to now with repetition of family members showing up, I have to believe a lot of the residents are feeling better than what they were.

“Because in my wife’s case and I’m sure a lot of other people’s cases, they don’t know what COVID meant, why we’re not allowed in. They just know, ‘Hey, my loved one isn’t here anymore. My loved one isn’t coming to see me.’ FaceTime and Zoom and a few other things did a little bit of replacement, but there’s nothing like sitting there being able to hold a loved one’s hand, or (giving them) a hug or a kiss on the forehead, or seeing them face to face as opposed to seeing them on a screen. But hopefully many will bounce back. Some you don’t know the psychological damage that has been done (though).”