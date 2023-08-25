Hundreds of people from across Concord and Cabarrus County gathered at Harold Goodman Circle Field in the Logan Community Friday evening for a candlelight prayer vigil in remembrance of the three siblings who died in a house fire.

As three candles were lit in memory of the children—16-year-old Daniella, 15-year-old Stephen, and 11-year-old Emmanuelle Kueviakoe—their mother briefly spoke about how grateful she was to the community.

“My children loved this community and this community loved my children,” she said, holding back tears. “Thank you all for loving my kids.”

A GoFundMe page created earlier this week for the family has already raised roughly $25,000 as of 8 p.m. Friday. More than 350 people have contributed. People can also support the family by making donations through Grace Lutheran Church or by contacting Rev. Donald Anthony at 704-701-7167.

The cause of the fire, which occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, remains under investigation, according to the City of Concord.

The vigil was organized in part by the United Christian Clergy of Cabarrus County, with several local pastors leading prayers for various groups in the community, including grieving families, teachers, students and parents, young people, senior citizens and elected officials and first responders.

“Make us one,” said Pastor La’Vee Jordan. “Unite us in the spirit….Help us O God to look beyond our faults. Help us to look beyond color. Let us look beyond gender. Let us look beyond age…We are nothing without one another. Like my grandmother always said: we are better together.”

“In the community, when one community member suffers all of us suffer,” said Bishop Elvin Mickens. “We need now that you will wrap your arms around us.”

The vigil represented the power of solidarity, with residents of all backgrounds coming together to lift each other up.

“We’ll be the light that carries each and every one of us through this,” said Apostle Nancy Lowery.