Community will gather to pray at Atrium Health Ballpark on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS — Community members will gather Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis to pray together for this nation.

The event — hosted by be bold. be strong. be fearless, a Civic movement led by Tiffany Lassiter in the area — will start at 11 a.m. at the ballpark and observe social distancing guidelines required by the CDC.

“In the midst of so much chaos, uncertainty, hate, division, political war and unrest, now is the time for communities to stand united in the spirit of love and prayer,” Lassiter said in a release. “Can we lay aside our differences and pray for one another? Can we pray for this nation, this world? I believe we can.”

Masks will be required throughout the event and more than 30 volunteers will be on hand to help with social distancing guidelines, seating and needs.

A prayer walk will also be included which the Kannapolis Police Department, City Management, leaders from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Public Health Officials all helped organize.

“We want everyone to enjoy this time together,” Lassiter wrote in a release. “So it is important for me that we consider our neighbors. Out of love and respect for each other, we are asking everyone to wear their mask.”