Community will gather to pray at Atrium Health Ballpark on Saturday

KANNAPOLIS — Community members will gather Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis to pray together for this nation.
The event — hosted by be bold. be strong. be fearless, a Civic movement led by Tiffany Lassiter in the area — will start at 11 a.m. at the ballpark and observe social distancing guidelines required by the CDC.
“In the midst of so much chaos, uncertainty, hate, division, political war and unrest, now is the time for communities to stand united in the spirit of love and prayer,” Lassiter said in a release. “Can we lay aside our differences and pray for one another? Can we pray for this nation, this world? I believe we can.”
Masks will be required throughout the event and more than 30 volunteers will be on hand to help with social distancing guidelines, seating and needs.
A prayer walk will also be included which the Kannapolis Police Department, City Management, leaders from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Public Health Officials all helped organize.
“We want everyone to enjoy this time together,” Lassiter wrote in a release. “So it is important for me that we consider our neighbors. Out of love and respect for each other, we are asking everyone to wear their mask.”
The prayer walk will start at the ballpark and continue throughout Kannapolis.
“For the first time people from around our County will gather for a time of worship and prayer,” Lassiter wrote.
She continued: “We will walk throughout our City praying for our community, nation, and world.”
be bold. be strong. be fearless is “rooted in Joshua 1:9. It doesn’t mean there is an absence of fear,” according to the movement’s website. “It’s about taking courage and confronting them. As you walk out your faith, be honest with God and lean on His strength. Repent. Acknowledge the areas not surrendered and turn.
“You must trust God in the process and endure the pruning that comes along with it. The more you let go, the revelation of the Father deepens. Surrender and be bold as God sends you forth. Remember you are a light bearer. Now go and shine His light! Be strong. Be courageous. Do not fear. For God is with you, wherever you go!”
For more information about the event or the movement you can contact Tiffany Lassiter at tiffany.lassiter@ymail.com or visit the movement’s website at befearlesswomen.org or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/strongboldfearless/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.