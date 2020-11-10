Complaint against Harrisburg councilwoman is withdrawn

“I think that the dehumanization of black people, the devaluation of black culture and communities and the vilification of blackness itself has led us to where we are today,” she said. “When I spoke about this in June, I said as a council we need diversity and equity training.

“Those items have been provided and I haven’t seen another councilmember step forward to attend.”

Staton-Williams had also brought the possibility of diversity and equity training to council in a January budget meeting, but it was not heavily supported.

“As far as a better understanding for what I said, really, I set up a boundary for myself,” she said. A boundary that sometimes, if you are not a black woman or a black person, it is hard to understand.

“It is a boundary. And in all actually I probably saved the conversation from going any further down that rabbit hole. The people that were quoted in the email to me, these were men who cited — who really believe in racist, misogynistic theories.

“How do you think that makes me feel? Did anyone ever consider that? The only thing that was considered was everyone’s ego and how it made them feel.”