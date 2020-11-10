Complaint against Harrisburg councilwoman is withdrawn

HARRISBURG — Five months after filing a Code of Conduct complaint, Councilmember Ron Smith withdrew his complaint against Councilmember Diamond Staton-Williams during Monday’s town council meeting.
His withdrawal came moments before the town council’s vote to dismiss the complaint.
In the complaint filed in June, Smith mentioned instances where Staton-Williams and Councilmember Ian Patrick communicated via email about a statement the town had drafted on George Floyd’s death.
HARRISBURG – A Harrisburg councilman brought a formal complaint against a councilwoman last …
Patrick had taken issue with a phrase that referenced systemic racism. Staton-Williams had asked to keep it in.
Smith said that he had originally filed the complaint due to concerns over the council’s ability to communicate — not to choose sides between council members.
Councilmember Rodney Dellinger commented that he agreed with Smith’s concern over Staton-Williams responses to Patrick in the emails.
“I am in agreement here that we need to have an open dialogue, if we can and I would hope going forward that none of us ever say again, ‘Don’t call me. Don’t email me.’ — or whatever the words were,” Dellinger said.
In response, Staton-Williams explained why she asked Patrick not to call or email her to explain why he disagreed with the systemic racism phrase.
“I think that the dehumanization of black people, the devaluation of black culture and communities and the vilification of blackness itself has led us to where we are today,” she said. “When I spoke about this in June, I said as a council we need diversity and equity training.
“Those items have been provided and I haven’t seen another councilmember step forward to attend.”
Staton-Williams had also brought the possibility of diversity and equity training to council in a January budget meeting, but it was not heavily supported.
“As far as a better understanding for what I said, really, I set up a boundary for myself,” she said. A boundary that sometimes, if you are not a black woman or a black person, it is hard to understand.
“It is a boundary. And in all actually I probably saved the conversation from going any further down that rabbit hole. The people that were quoted in the email to me, these were men who cited — who really believe in racist, misogynistic theories.
Support Local Journalism
“How do you think that makes me feel? Did anyone ever consider that? The only thing that was considered was everyone’s ego and how it made them feel.”
Smith said the complaint went without a resolution for so long because he was waiting on the mayor to take action. Smith stated several times during the meeting that he wasn’t clear what the formal complaint process entailed.
A complaint lodged five months ago against Council Member Diamond Staton-Williams is set to …
Town Manager Haynes Brigman addressed Smith and explained the complaint resolution process.
“The Code of Conduct is an adopted policy of the town council and the town council polices itself,” Brigman said. “So when there is a proposed or claimed violation of that policy, it is up to the board to support that or deny that violation existed.
“So it is entirely up to the board, as I mentioned in the agenda packet tonight, the various options that council has. It is completely up to the individual councilmembers to decide if a violation took place and if one did, what sort of actions if any would be taken against that councilperson.”
Councilmember Troy Selberg put forward a motion to dismiss the complaint. Councilmember John Booth seconded the motion.
Before it went to a vote Smith asked Selberg for his rationale behind why Selberg believed Staton-Williams did not violate the Code of Conduct.
Selberg said that while he believed the council was in need of learning to communicate better, he did not see Staton-Williams’ actions in violation of the Code of Conduct.
“I believe this council needs to come together. I believe it needs to come together in a face-to-face summit where we can discuss our differences,” Selberg said. I don’t think this is something that needs to be displayed in public as we are doing currently.
“And I do not see any Code of Conduct violation therefore I am motioning that we dismiss this and if you would like to continue this discussion, I would encourage all of us to get together and work better as a council.”
Before the council could vote on Selberg’s motion to dismiss the complaint, Smith withdrew his complaint.
“This complaint was independent of itself. It was not tied to the statement that Councilmember Patrick made. It was more about the bailey for our council to have open dialogue and to be able to be collaborative,” Smith said.
Smith said he was not looking for any particular action to be taken.
Ultimately Smith said he wanted to see closure to the complaint.
“Absolutely I want to see closure to this complaint, I certainly don't want to see it go on. I feel like we have had to see this and focus on this for a while,” Smith said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.