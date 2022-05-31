Concerts, fireworks and farmer's markets happening this week in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

May 31-June 5 Cannon Ballers Homestand

Visit www.kcballers.com for tickets.

June 2 Farmer’s Market

It is open 4 -7 p.m. at the corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue. It will feature live acoustic music from Shannon Lee.

June 4 Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

It will take place 7 p.m. at Village Park.

June 5 Sunday Music Series: Bakaloa Stars

It will take place 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. The summer’s entire schedule is available for download at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.