Concerts highlight entertaining week in Kannapolis

The Discover Fun in Kannapolis series contines with two blockbuster country music concerts.

Country superstars Sammy Kershaw and Tracy Lawrence will perform this weekend. As always this week’s concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

Thursday, July 14,

Farmer’s Market

4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

and Vance Ave.

Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline

6 p.m. at Veterans Park

Friday, July 15

Village Park Concert: Sammy Kershaw

7 p.m. at Village Park

Red Dirt Revival – Opening Act

Saturday, July 16

Village Park Concert: Tracy Lawrence

7 p.m. at Village Park

Ryan Perry – Opening Act

Sunday, July 17

Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra

1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park

There will be a free public parking shuttle from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, July 15 and July 16 for the Sammy Kershaw and Tracy Lawrence concerts. Please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking to view special event parking and shuttle stops.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food/Drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Lawn chairs are permitted.

You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.