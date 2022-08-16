 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concerts, shows and farmer's markets this week in Kannapolis

  • Updated
Yasu Theatre

Yasu Theatre will perform at the Kannapolis Library at 7 p.m. Aug. 20.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great week to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

August 18: Farmer’s Market at 4 -7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave. (Featuring live country music by Bil Jones)

August 20: Stories Under the Stars: Yasu Theatre at 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library

August 21: Sunday Music Series featuring Phillip Howe (Jazz Music) at 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

