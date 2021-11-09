Concord ABC opens new locations off George W. Liles Parkway

CONCORD — A line wrapped around the block as patrons readied to hunt for specialty bourbons Tuesday morning at the opening of the new Concord ABC location.
The new store, which was a $2.3 million project, replaced a former location near the Food Lion off Poplar Tent.
The new location also has double the space and is able to hold twice the product.
Liles Construction helped build the new store and has helped build two others.
The former location had about 3,660 square feet which included warehouse space. The new location has about 6,000 square feet with 4,000 square feet set aside for the sales floor and 2,000 set aside for storage.
Chairman Scott Padgett said people in the community would stop and ask questions while the store was built. People guessed it was a bank or a convenience store. When they heard it was an ABC store, he said they were excited.
“You can see how popular it is when people are lined up out here. This is a strategically located store in the center of growth. This has convenient parking, good lighting, it’s very attractive,” Padgett said. “People expect good service and they expect a nice facility when they are shopping today.”
The new location is also able to hold 60,000 bottles of product, that is twice the amount of another other location the board has.
A line was wrapped around the parking lot Tuesday morning before the store was opened with over 100 people waiting.
In the store's first two hours, it had about n $29,000 in sales.
There was a small group of about 10 people that stayed overnight Monday to make sure they were the first in line.
And the excitement was warranted. Store manager Lorraine Trexler said Concord ABC was able to order some specialty bourbons. For the opening, they set up the store as a scavenger hunt, hiding the bourbons among the shelves for people to find.
They put a notice out on social media and it made quite the buzz.
Padgett said the growth of the area is reflected in the demand for a bigger store. He expects that in the future, the board will need to approve two or three more stores to keep up.
The board also owns the new location along with four others and its warehouse space. In total, only three locations are still leased.
“One of the most important things is there is no debt on this store,” Padgett said. “We take the money we make and invest it back.”
Growth is also demanding the need for more storage. Padgett said the next goal for the board is to enlarge the warehouse space.