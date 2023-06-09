The City of Concord agreed to enter into a mutual contract with the City of Charlotte Thursday night, which will assigned Charlotte’s planning/development regulations to a portion of land along Quay Road near Concord Mills Mall.

Childress Klein, one of the largest private, full-service real estate companies in the Southeast, owns a 48.21-acre parcel close to Concord Mills, of which 36.67 acres are located in Charlotte and the remaining 11.54 acres in Concord.

Jeff Brown, lawyer for the Charlotte-based Moore & Van Allen, which is assisting Childress Klein, told the city council during its meeting Thursday that the Concord parcel is an “orphan” piece that logically should be developed along with the overall parcel in a unified manner consistent with the plans for the 36.67 acre portion that was zoned for multi-family purposes unanimously by Charlotte City Council in 2021.

“As you look at this development plan, it makes so much more sense to have it unified, as one development,” Brown told council, noting this is a unique situation.

Even though Charlotte development regulations would apply to the property on Quay Road, the acres would remain in Concord, the taxation status would not change and schools and emergency services would continue to be provided by Concord/Cabarrus County.

Charlotte City Council also needs to approve of the arrangement, which should occur next month.

Charlotte rezoned the property two years ago to allow for 488 multifamily units. A traffic impact analysis approved with the rezoning factored in the potential development of 212 potential multifamily units for the Concord parcel.

Following a public hearing, where no one spoke for or against, the council unanimously approved the resolution to assign development/planning regulations to Charlotte for the 11.54 acres.

The city council also:

Adopted the FY 2023-2024 budget, which totals $325 million. For the 10th straight year, the property tax rate will remain at 48 cents per $100 of valuation. The budget also includes a 3% cost-of-living adjustment.

Approved voluntary annexation of 3.34 acres on Amalia Street NW and Northeast Gateway Ct NE. The property is currently zoned General Commercial (C2).

Authorized City Manager Lloyd Payne to negotiate and execute a one-year contract extension with the Town of Harrisburg for continued treated water purchases.

Approved Concord Co-Sponsorship application for the Downtown Concord-Cabarrus Arts Council Art Walk on Union, which will be held June 24.

Approved the Concord Co-Sponsorship application for the Juneteenth celebration at Caldwell park to be held June 17, 2023 from 10am-2pm. It is contingent on the applicant providing city staff the required certificate of insurance.

Approved a motion to award a bid and authorize the City Manager to execute a contract for Williams Electric Company to provide contract labor and equipment for installation and maintenance of the City of Concord’s electric infrastructure.

Approved motion to Motion to authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with McAdams in the amount of $290,620 for full design services for the David Phillips Activity Center park area.

Approved changing speed limit for the entire Allen Mills neighborhood from 35mph to 25 mph. The neighborhood requested the change and received 76 percent approval from property owners.

Authorized the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Rummel, Klepper & Kahl, L.L.P. for engineering services related to intersection improvements at Poplar Tent Road and Harris Road contingent on NCDOT approval.

The next regular council meeting is set for July 13.