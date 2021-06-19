 Skip to main content
Concord announces brief road closure for electrical work
Concord announces brief road closure for electrical work

  • Updated
Road Closure

A portion of Barbrick Avenue will be closed briefly June 21.

 City of Concord

CONCORD — A road will be closed for a few hours downtown for electrical crews.

Barbrick Avenue SW between Union Street S and Market Street SW will be closed on Monday, June 21 beginning at 8 a.m.

Concord Electric Systems crews will be installing underground infrastructure needed to provide electric service to downtown development. 

The road will be closed for a few hours until work is complete. Motorists should exercise caution and follow signed detours when traveling in the area.

