Concord announces brief road closure for electrical work

Staff report
CONCORD — A road will be closed for a few hours downtown for electrical crews.
Barbrick Avenue SW between Union Street S and Market Street SW will be closed on Monday, June 21 beginning at 8 a.m.
Concord Electric Systems crews will be installing underground infrastructure needed to provide electric service to downtown development.
The road will be closed for a few hours until work is complete. Motorists should exercise caution and follow signed detours when traveling in the area.
