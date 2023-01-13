 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord announces Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

City of Concord
City of Concord

CONCORD – The city of Concord government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky and Yard Waste Schedule

Garbage and recycling will operate on a regular schedule.

There will be no yard waste or bulky waste collection on Monday, January 16. Bulky waste and yard waste customers should place their materials at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. Crews will work ahead on each day’s routes, completing all bulky and yard waste collection by Friday, January 20.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will remain open on the regular schedule.

The Academy Recreation Center, Hartsell Recreation Center, and Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The David Phillips Activity Center and Lake Fisher will be closed.

