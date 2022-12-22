Concord announces holiday schedule and closures

CONCORD – The city of Concord government offices will close on Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday, as well as Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holidays.

Garbage, recycling, bulky and yard waste schedule

Week of Dec. 26-31:

Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a one-day delay the week after Christmas.

Customers are asked to place bulk waste at the curb by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, as city crews will progress through each day’s route and will collect all bulky waste by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 30. There will be no yard waste collection during the week.

Extra bags are allowed outside of customer trash carts beginning Dec. 27 through Jan. 6. Please place extra bags at least two feet from any cart or object for safe collection.

Week of Jan. 2-6, 2023:

Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a normal collection schedule.

Both bulk waste and yard waste will run on a condensed holiday schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bulky waste and yard waste customers should have their materials at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Crews will work ahead on each day’s routes, completing all bulk and yard waste service by Friday, Jan. 6.

Live Christmas trees may be placed curbside (with stand, lights, and ornaments removed) with customers’ regular yard waste.

Rider transit

Rider Transit will be closed and no buses will operate on Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Parks and recreation

All city parks and greenways will be open on a normal schedule, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All recreation and activity centers, as well as Lake Fisher, will be closed on Christmas, Dec. 25. See below for additional closures and schedule modifications through the holidays.

Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Multi-Purpose Recreation Centers:

Open with holiday hours, noon-6:00 p.m., on Dec. 23, December 26-27, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Open regular hours, noon-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and 31.

David Phillips Activity Center:

Closed Dec. 23-27, Dec. 31, and Jan. 2.

Lake Fisher:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed New Year’s Day.-99