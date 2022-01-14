Concord announces its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord government offices will close on Monday, January 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Some city services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky and Yard Waste Schedule

No yard waste or loose leaf collection services will be provided on Monday, January 17. Yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18. Crews will begin with Monday and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday, January 21.

Garbage, recycling and bulky waste service will operate on a normal schedule.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will remain open on the regular schedule.

The Academy Recreation Center, Hartsell Recreation Center, and Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed.