Concord announces its Veterans Day schedule

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord government offices will close on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday. The city is also once again partnering with Cabarrus County and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to host a Veterans Day drive-thru tribute and televised special honoring local veterans.

Drive-Thru Tribute to Veterans

The community is invited to a special drive-thru tribute to local veterans on November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring Street, Concord). Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, Food Lion gift cards and goodies from community partners, chamber members and county departments.

More information about the drive-thru event and televised “Reflections of Service” special is available online.

Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule