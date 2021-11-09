Concord announces its Veterans Day schedule

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord government offices will close on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday. The city is also once again partnering with Cabarrus County and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County to host a Veterans Day drive-thru tribute and televised special honoring local veterans.
Drive-Thru Tribute to Veterans
The community is invited to a special drive-thru tribute to local veterans on November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County (247 Spring Street, Concord). Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, Food Lion gift cards and goodies from community partners, chamber members and county departments.
More information about the drive-thru event and televised “Reflections of Service” special is available online.
Garbage, Recycling, Bulky, and Yard Waste Schedule
Garbage, recycling, and bulky waste collection will operate on a normal schedule, however, all customers are asked to place yard waste at the curb by 6:00 a.m. at the start of the week. Although no yard waste or loose leaf collection will occur on Veterans Day (Thursday, November 11), all yard waste and the scheduled loose leaf route will be collected by the end of the day Friday, November 12.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.
Rider Transit
Rider Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday, November 11.
Parks & Recreation
All city parks and greenways will be open on the normal schedule (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Veterans Day. However, the Academy, Hartsell, and Logan Multi-Purpose Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours and open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 11.
The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11.