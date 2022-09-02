Concord announces Labor Day services schedule

CONCORD – The City of Concord government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste schedule

No collection services will be provided Monday, Sept. 5. All customers will have a one-day delay for garbage and recycling collection. Customers within the Friday garbage and recycling route will have collection Saturday, Sept. 10.

Bulky and yard waste service for all customers should be at the curb by 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Crews will work through each day’s route to catch up, with all bulky and yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, Sept. 9.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate Monday, Sept. 5. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Parks and Recreation

City Recreation Centers will follow holiday hours on Monday, Sept. 5, and open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. All city parks and greenways will be open normal operating hours.